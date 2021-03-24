Yukon NDP leader to talk with candidate who once tweeted hope of Trump's assassination

The Yukon NDP's leader says she will talk with an election candidate who, two years ago, tweeted about hoping for the assassination of the president of the United States.

Amy Labonte is the NDP candidate for the Watson Lake riding, and her Twitter account is linked on her candidate page on the party's website.

On June 8, 2019, she tweeted this in response to a tweet about President Donald Trump: "I literally hope that he is assassinated. I have never wished death on anyone- but he has turned America into a racist, sexist, disgusting country where people are fleeing from. I hope that someone puts a bullet in his head- or hangs him from his tiny penis."

The Yukon NDP apparently only found out about this and other questionable tweets from Labonte's account after a CBC News video journalist asked about them.

Labonte was contacted by the CBC several times on Tuesday by phone, email and through Twitter. She did not respond to requests for an interview.

According to the party's website, Labonte currently works as an administrative assistant at the Whistle Bend Place long term care home in Whitehorse and she founded Cystic Fibrosis Yukon in 2012.

A screen shot of one of Labonte's tweets. (Steve Silva/CBC)

"I think, like many of us, Amy has put up comments that, you know, were in the heat of the moment and would be deeply regretted now," NDP Leader Kate White said in a phone interview Tuesday morning.

When asked if the tweet was appropriate, White said, "That's a really challenging question."

Pressed further, White responded that it's not appropriate to wish someone's assassination.

On July 11, 2013, Labonte tweeted: "Men who turban their hair instead of cutting it: does it smell?? #ifyouSEEKamy"

White said that tweet is "not acceptable," but she was not prepared to drop Labonte as a candidate.

"They haven't led carefully curated lives, and many of them have spent their entire lives on the internet, right?" she said of her team.

White said she will talk with Labonte about the "next steps."

'Many of them have spent their entire lives on the internet,' said NDP Leader Kate White about her party's slate of candidates. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

"I think in any time where, you know, you made a wrong, it requires an apology, and it needs to be heartfelt, and it needs to be honest," White said.

In another tweet on Dec. 11, 2017, during what appeared to be an argument with another Twitter user, Labonte said: "Last time I checked you had a penis, a small one, but it's there. You are what is wrong with America."

On Jan. 25, 2013, she tweeted: "If gay people come out of the closet, do gay midgets come out of the cupboard? #hilarious."

Labonte is running against the Yukon Party's Patti McLeod and Liberal Amanda Brown in the Watson Lake electoral district. Election day is April 12.