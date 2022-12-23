Cancelled flight a blessing in disguise after tourist in N.W.T. treated for collapsed lung

A cancelled flight may have been a blessing in disguise for an American tourist stuck in Yellowknife this week.

And Willy Lin is thanking the health care staff at the Stanton Territorial Hospital for taking care of his son whose lung collapsed.

Lin and his family were due to fly home to Seattle this week, but the flight was cancelled due to weather.

Then, the day after the flight was cancelled, Forest Lin, Willy's 19-year-old son, was struggling to breath. They rushed him to the hospital.

"It's lucky that he wasn't on [the flight] because the air pressure difference could cause the issue to deteriorate really fast," Willy said.

Because they caught the issue so early, his son appears to be in good condition and was quickly released. Willy credited the hospital staff for their quick and professional response.

"Seattle, Vancouver we have to wait for like… four to five hours before you're being admitted," he said. "But here, within 30 minutes we are in there, they're evaluating, examining him."

He said within an hour the staff conducted an ultrasound, x-ray, and blood work.

Willy and his son will remain in Yellowknife until at least Dec. 29, as doctors advised them to not travel until Forest has had a followup appointment and is in good condition.

The pair have a hotel room but are stuck in Yellowknife with no vehicle and no winter gear, as they rented everything they needed from a tour company.

But they are thankful to the community, as Willy has posted questions in Facebook groups and gotten advice and assistance.

Willy said they came to Yellowknife because seeing the northern lights had always been on his and his family's bucket list.

"So we decided to do it this year," he said.

He travelled up to Yellowknife last week along with his wife, children and parents, and his wife's father.

He said they got a chance to appreciate the aurora and then were preparing to head back to Seattle on Tuesday when they were informed their flight was cancelled.

"Nobody can control the weather. So we took it in stride," he said.

They went back to the hotel and started trying to figure out how they would leave but were unable to even contact Air Canada.

"My wife couldn't even get to when they dial the number. It doesn't even answer," Willy said.

The other members of their party, including Willy's wife, parents and in-law were able to catch a flight out of Yellowknife on Friday.

But the situation has made Willy realize how isolated Yellowknife is and how limited the options are to fly in and out.