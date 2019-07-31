4 retired ambulances donated to Nunavut communities in need

Four retired ambulances are on their way to Nunavut.

The Peel Regional Paramedic Services, from the Toronto Area, have donated the retired ambulances. The vehicles are on sealifts to Igloolik, Cape Dorset, Clyde River and Taloyoak.

"I think it will be super fantastic for the community," said Gregory Morash, senior administrative officer of Igloolik, which has a population of about 1,600.

Most Nunavut communities don't have ambulances. Municipalities rely on residents or municipal vehicles to transport patients to health centres or the airport for medevac services.

"We did what we had to do but as we are getting bigger, we have to be more concerned about our patients," said Morash.

It has been a priority for Igloolik to get an ambulance but they never had the money for one. Over the last nine months Morash has been co-ordinating getting the second-hand ambulance to Igloolik. He started the process after Gjoa Haven received its first ambulance in September.

Peel paramedics staff cleaned the ambulances and fitted them with stretchers and mattresses. They then drove the ambulances to sealift ports in Quebec.

The hamlets only have to pay the sealift freight. Morash believes the bill will be about $3,000 for Igloolik.

"I'm hoping over the next five or 10 years every community in Nunavut will have an ambulance," said Morash.

The ambulance in Igloolik will be used and housed by the local fire department.

CBC has requested an interview with the Peel Regional Paramedic Services.