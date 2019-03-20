Search for Ambar Roy on hold due to weather, scheduled to continue Sunday

Due to weather, Nunavut Emergency Management workers have temporarily paused the search for Ambar Roy, an 18-year-old Ontario university student who was reported missing while visiting his parents in the Nunavut capital more than a week ago.

On Friday, emergency management workers searched the Road to Nowhere area with snowmobiles, calling off the search after dark for safety reasons, according to an RCMP news release.

In the latest update, police said weather is preventing a search on Saturday. Instead, Nunavut Emergency Management is looking for volunteers with snowmobiles to continue searching Sunday, weather permitting.

Volunteers are asked to meet at the Iqaluit wildlife office at 10 a.m. Sunday, dressed for the weather.

Roy, who hasn't been seen for more than a week, had travelled to Iqaluit from the university in Waterloo, Ont., to visit his parents.

He headed to the airport on March 12 but never got on the plane. RCMP officials say he was spotted at the airport again on March 13 and 14, when he was last seen leaving the airport.

In an updated news release Friday, police said Roy was picked up on March 13 at 9:30 a.m., and dropped off on the Road to Nowhere near the bridge under construction. Police added they were not able to view any footage of Ambar at the airport on March 14.

Iqaluit RCMP released this image of Roy leaving the local airport. Police said Roy was picked up on March 13 at 9:30 a.m., and dropped off on the Road to Nowhere near the bridge under construction, in an update Friday. (RCMP)

More than 60 members of the public, along with Nunavut Emergency Management workers, searched the city and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about Roy's whereabouts is asked to call the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-0123 or, in the event of an emergency, the Nunavut RCMP dispatch centre at 867-979-1111.