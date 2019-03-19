Public search to be held in Iqaluit for missing man Ambar Roy

RCMP and emergency officials in Iqaluit will hold a public search on Wednesday for Ambar Roy, an Ontario university student who was reported missing while visiting his parents in the Nunavut capital last week.

Police say Roy, 18, missed his flight out of Iqaluit on Tuesday, March 12. He was last seen Thursday morning.

In a news release Tuesday, Iqaluit RCMP said they have asked Nunavut Emergency Management to co-ordinate a search for Roy in the city.

Members of the public who are interested in joining the search should meet at the Iqaluit wildlife office by 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday. RCMP said volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather.

Roy, 18, was visiting Iqaluit when he went missing, according to police. (RCMP)

Police are also asking local home and business owners to check their properties — including out-buildings, compounds and yard sites — for any sign of him.

Roy was visiting his parents, who currently live in Iqaluit, his mother told CBC News on Monday. Bijoya Roy said her son had come up from Waterloo, Ont., where he's in his first year of studies at the University of Waterloo.

The University of Waterloo issued a statement to CBC News on Tuesday that reads, "Our campus police service is aware of the situation and is in communication with the RCMP and the Waterloo Regional Police Service. We are ready to provide any information and assistance the RCMP may require from the University of Waterloo."

Roy's mother said Ambar has not returned to their home since he first went to the airport last Tuesday. As well, he does not have his cell phone with him and has not been returning messages, Bijoya Roy said.

Iqaluit RCMP said it appears that after he missed his flight on Tuesday, Ambar Roy returned to the airport on Wednesday and Thursday, but no travel ticket was issued. He was last seen leaving the airport at 11 a.m. on March 14.

His parents have expressed concern that Roy is not dressed appropriately for the weather. The forecasted overnight low in Iqaluit is –34 C, with a forecasted daytime high of –27 C on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Police said Roy was last seen wearing jeans, a camouflage sweater, a blue sweater and brown running shoes with white print. He was carrying an olive-coloured backpack.

He is five foot six inches tall, weighs about 135 pounds and has a slim build. He has medium-length black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Roy's whereabouts is asked to call the Iqaluit RCMP detachment at 867-979-0123 or, in the event of an emergency, the Nunavut RCMP dispatch centre at 867-979-1111.