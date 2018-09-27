Skip to Main Content
Yellowknife's mayoral candidates to face off at Alternatives North forum
The four contenders aiming to become Yellowknife's next mayor will face off for the first time Thursday evening in an all-candidates forum hosted by Alternatives North.

Forum begins at 7 p.m. MT, is 1st scheduled all-candidates event for 2018 election

CBC News ·
Bob Stewart, Rebecca Alty, Jerald Sibbeston and Adrian Bell are running for mayor in Yellowknife's upcoming municipal election. They are all expected to face off in an all-candidates forum Thursday, hosted by Alternatives North. (CBC)

Rebecca Alty, Adrian Bell, Jerald Sibbeston and Bob Stewart are all expected to take part in the forum, which is expected to begin at 7 p.m. MT at the Baker Centre.

The candidates "will respond to questions posed by community groups and field questions from the audience," according to Alternatives North's website.

The forum will be run by Aurora College instructor Susan Fitzky and last for two hours.

Listen to the four candidates make their pitch for mayor on CBC's The Trailbreaker

CBC North's Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi will be live-tweeting the debate from the Baker Centre. You can follow her at @GabrielaPanza, or with our live blog below.

