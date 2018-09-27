Yellowknife's mayoral candidates to face off at Alternatives North forum

The four contenders aiming to become Yellowknife's next mayor will face off for the first time Thursday evening in an all-candidates forum hosted by Alternatives North.

Rebecca Alty, Adrian Bell, Jerald Sibbeston and Bob Stewart are all expected to take part in the forum, which is expected to begin at 7 p.m. MT at the Baker Centre.

The candidates "will respond to questions posed by community groups and field questions from the audience," according to Alternatives North's website.

The forum will be run by Aurora College instructor Susan Fitzky and last for two hours.

