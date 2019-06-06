'Just shoot him': Witness describes alleged assault and robbery of Yellowknife cabbie

About six months after a Yellowknife taxi driver was killed while on the job, another cab driver in the city is the alleged victim of a violent attack.

In a news release sent out Wednesday evening, RCMP said they received a report at around 7:35 a.m. Wednesday of an alleged robbery of an Aurora Taxi driver in an alley behind Grayling Manor, an apartment building in downtown Yellowknife.

Police said they were told that two suspects were in an "altercation" with the cab driver before fleeing the area toward 52nd Ave.

They said the cab driver was treated for minor injuries.

'Just shoot him'

Damian Kayotuk says he witnessed the alleged assault Wednesday morning.

Kayotuk said he was with his girlfriend near Grayling Manor at around 7:30 a.m. when he heard honking.

He said he went to see what was going on and saw two men in an Aurora Taxi. The man in the passenger seat was beating up the driver.

"I tell my girlfriend to turn around go back to the front really quick so they don't see us and I call the cops immediately," he said.

While still on the phone with police, Kayotuk went to check on the cab driver to see if he was injured. He said that's when he heard one of the men say, "just shoot him."

The cab driver didn't get shot, said Kayotuk, but the driver was in a panic.

He said the driver told him the men made off with his phone. Kayotuk stayed with the driver until police arrived.

"I couldn't imagine how scared he was for his life, to hear that: 'just shoot him,'" said Kayotuk.

Though the driver took punches to his face, Kayotuk said he didn't appear severely injured.

Yellowknife cab driver killed last year

Ahmed Mahamud Ali, shown here in his chauffeur's permit, was killed while on the job last year in Yellowknife. (Randall Mackenzie/CBC)

The risks of driving a taxi in Yellowknife gained exposure last November after Ahmed Mahamud Ali , a driver for City Cabs, was killed while on a shift.

Two men face second-degree murder chargers in relation to Ali's death.

Kayotuk stayed close to the Aurora taxi driver Wednesday, even after hearing his attackers suggest they had a gun.

When asked why he did this, he said, "I don't think I could sleep tonight if I knew that man was injured and the guys got away."

"At least I did something to help a little bit."

Suspect injured by police dog

RCMP said they tracked down suspects to the area of Woolgar Ave. and Byrne Rd. on Wednesday, where a "heavy police presence surrounded the area" in an attempt to arrest the men.

According to the RCMP news release, the suspects fled from police, and the RCMP brought out police dogs.

Police said one suspect was injured "in an interaction" with a police dog, and that he was taken to Stanton Territorial Hospital for "what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries."

No officers were injured during the arrest.

Police said they arrested three suspects in connection with the robbery at around 4 p.m. and two suspects have been charged.

Dean McNeely, 32, from Yellowknife is charged with robbery. Tevin McNeely, 22, also from Yellowknife, is charged with robbery and two counts of failure to comply.

Both suspects were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Police said the investigation continues, and anyone with information is urged to call RCMP at 867-669-1111 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.