2 dead in plane crash near Yukon's Mayo Lake

Two people have died after a small plane crashed on a mountainside near Mayo Lake, in Yukon, on Tuesday, according the airline.

The plane, an Cessna 208 Caravan operated by Alkan Air, was reported missing just after 12 p.m. local time on Tuesday after leaving Rackla, en route to Mayo, a community of roughly 200 people about 320 kilometres north of Whitehorse.

Rackla is an exploratory camp for possible gold mining. The camp's airstrip is about 150 kilometres northeast of Mayo.

The pilot and one passenger were on board, according to a statement from the airline. Their identities have not been released.

A fly-over located the plane at about 1:30 p.m., according to the statement. The airline is currently working with emergency response teams and local authorities to access the site.

"At this time we can confirm that there are no survivors on-board," the airline said.

"Our hearts go out to everyone that is involved, this is truly a heartbreaking time at Alkan Air."

The Transportation Safety Board is waiting for the site to be accessible before sending investigators, said spokesperson Alex Fournier.

Fournier said his team either needs a plan to get to the remote site, or for the aircraft to be moved, and that they are working on a plan.

Alkan Air is headquartered in Whitehorse. Operating since 1977, its 23-aircraft fleet primarily provides charter and medevac services in Yukon, British Columbia and Alaska, though it operated a scheduled service between Whitehorse and Watson Lake from 2016 to 2018.