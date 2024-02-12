Woman charged with manslaughter in death of woman in Fort Simpson, N.W.T.

A woman from Jean Marie River, N.W.T., has been charged with manslaughter after the sudden death of another woman in Fort Simpson last month.

In a news release on Monday, RCMP say 27-year-old Alison Sanguez was arrested and charged in connection with the incident last month.

Police say they received a call on Jan. 19 that a woman was found dead in a residence in Fort Simpson.

After a medical examination, the woman's death was ruled a homicide and the RCMP Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Police have not released the name of the deceased woman.

Sanguez was remanded into custody and is due to appear in court in Yellowknife on Wednesday.