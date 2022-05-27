Jail time for man caught with large amounts of drug cash in Inuvik, N.W.T.

A man arrested after police found a large amount of cash and evidence of drug dealing in his room in Inuvik, N.W.T., in 2019 will serve just over two years in jail.

On Thursday, Ali Ahmed Omar was sentenced to 25 months and 14 days custody. He is currently out on bail, living in Victoria. Chief Justice Louise Charbonneau gave him 24 hours to turn himself in to police there.

Three years ago, the RCMP said they found $66,830 in cash in a room Omar was renting from Arctic Chalet. A machine count of the cash later revealed it to be $62,960.

In executing the search warrant, police also found a scale with cocaine residue on it, a knife and cellphones.

Omar was convicted of possessing the money as proceeds of crime.

The prosecutor called for a sentence of 30 months in prison, plus a 10-year firearm ban. Omar's lawyer, Lonnie Allen, argued during the sentencing hearing that jail time is not necessary.

According to court documents, this is Omar's first conviction. The pre-sentencing report indicates that he has been working as a barber in Victoria while out on bail.