Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., man sentenced to 14 years for sexual assaults

An N.W.T. Supreme Court judge sentenced Alexis Orlias for a total of 14 years for three counts of sexual assault on Tuesday.

Orlias, of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., had previously pleaded guilty to the charges back in January this year.

He was given 10 years for sexually assaulting a child and six years for one instance of sexually assaulting the same child years previously. Both sentences will be served at the same time.

He was also given another four year sentence for a separate incident of sexually assaulting another child.

The judge noted that Orlias was also previously sexually assaulted himself.

But also said that Orlias took advantage of vulnerable victims.

This isn't the first time Orlias has been convicted of sexual assault — he was sentenced to six years in prison in 2005 for three prior sexual assault convictions. Those were related to incidents involving women in their 70s in Fort Good Hope.

Orlias was denied parole three times while he served that sentence. Parole board reports said that officials felt that the risk of him reoffending was too high.

After his sentence expired on March 17, 2011 and he was finally released, community members were scared that he would reoffend. They ended up circulating a petition which called on the chief and the council to stop him from returning to the community.

The charges that Orlias is being sentenced for now involve two victims whose identities are protected with a publication ban. He attacked one on June 20, 2020 and previously between 2014 and 2020. The other victim was sexually assaulted between Jan. 1, 2015 and Dec. 6, 2016.

Given the time that Orlias has already spent in custody since being arrested, he will have a remaining period of imprisonment of slightly less than nine years.