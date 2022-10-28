Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., man pleads guilty to three sexual assaults

A man who people in Fort Good Hope feared would commit another crime if he returned to the community, has pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault.

Alexis Orlias was to go on trial on Monday, but according to court documents, pleaded guilty to three charges. Right after the 43-year-old entered the pleas on Jan. 13, the prosecutor withdrew charges of assault and mischief that Orlias was also facing.

These will be the fourth, fifth and sixth sexual assaults Orlias has been convicted of. He was sentenced to six years in prison in 2005 after being convicted of three counts of sexual assault.

The National Parole Board refused to release him three times while he was serving that sentence. According to parole board reports, officials felt there was too high a risk he would commit more violent or sexual offences.

When he was finally released when his sentence expired on March 17, 2011, some people in Fort Good Hope, fearing he would victimize others in the community, circulated a petition calling on the chief and council to block him from returning.

The sexual assaults Orlias pleaded guilty to earlier this month involve two victims, whose identities are protected by a publication ban. He attacked one on June 20, 2020, and previously between 2014 and 2020. He sexually assaulted the other victim between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 6, 2016.

After Orlias pleaded guilty to the charges, prosecutor Morgan Fane said two days would be needed for his sentencing hearing because of the large amount of material he plans to file for it. It's unclear at this point whether Fane will be applying to have Orlias declared a dangerous offender.

The case is back in court on Monday to set a sentencing date. The lawyers will also decide whether a background report outlining systemic barriers Orlias has faced as an Indigenous person will be prepared for the sentencing.