N.W.T. RCMP inspector on why a sexual assault victim spent the night in a cell

Questions linger in the aftermath of the sentencing of a 25-year-old Kugluktuk man for a sexual assault in Yellowknife in May 2017. The victim had been placed in a jail cell following the attack, and N.W.T. Judge Garth Malakoe criticized RCMP for their response in his written ruling earlier this year.

"I am unable to imagine circumstances which would justify this type of treatment of a victim of sexual assault," wrote Malakoe. "It appears the victim was not treated with the dignity and compassion that she or any victim of a sexual assault deserves."

Earlier this week, Yellowknife RCMP detachment commander Insp. Alex Laporte sat down with Loren McGinnis, host of The Trailbreaker, to explain in detail what led to that decision, what's changed since then, and how RCMP plan to work to ensure a similar event does not happen in the future.

The following interview has been edited and condensed.

Q: Why does the RCMP believe that a cell was the best place for this woman, the night of her assault?

The court's comment on this situation, as they always are, are taken very seriously. So for us, it triggered a review of the investigation, of our response, and looking at the aspects that the officers considered when they attended the scene, and if it was in line with their training or policies.

We reviewed that file, and we reviewed the court transcripts, as well, what had been provided to the courts. And in reviewing the file, what we discovered was that they dealt with a victim that night that was under the influence, unco-operative.

It was a multi-member response. Because our aim is always to get to the scene of violence as quickly as possible. And that's what we did that night. Many officers responded, a suspect was apprehended a short distance from the scene. We had officers dealing with witnesses, officers dealing with the victim.

At the time, they're asking themselves, what can we do here? - RCMP Insp. Alex Laporte

And in applying their assessment process, assessing if there are any injuries, if the victim expressed any injuries herself, the members were in a position where, with a few realities going on that evening, there's an ongoing investigation and there's also an aspect of caring for that person.

So the members are guided with the elements they had at the scene. At the time, they're asking themselves, what can we do here? Faced with the situation to make sure this person is cared for [and] they're not revictimized later tonight? The person doesn't want to go to the hospital at that point, we had limited options in May 2017 as far as social initiatives. We have a few shelters [in the city], they still have their rules for the safety of their clients.

So the officers decided that their best plan that night to care for that person and ensure their safety was actually to apprehend them and take them into custody in one of our cells. So they could be in a safe place, monitored, until they were in a better state for one of us to offer services — the hospital, victim services, aspects of the investigation that we wanted to cover to hold the assailant accountable.

Q: Does the RCMP believe this is the best option for someone who has been a victim of a sexual assault?

I've said it, I'm going to say it again. We do not want to put victims of crime in cells.

Actually, if we go back a few years ago, we — the RCMP in this detachment — have been a catalyst in identifying that we could not continue to do things the same way we were doing them with our vulnerable population. Where we actually started to consider more avenues for people, and asking the community at large to consider more avenues. So it's been our positioning for many years to not put people in cells when they don't deserve to be in cells.

So let me be clear on this one: we don't want to put victims of crime, any type of crime, in cells when they don't deserve to be in cells. But I'm unable to say it won't happen again, considering all the avenues we have.

Because we're asking officers now to consider all those options. The sobering centre, the outreach vehicle — these people, those workers, have developed such relationships with our vulnerable population, that it's key for the community to come together and provide those services.

Q: All those services you mention, and you put the case in context by saying that it was in 2017 and there have been some changes, but why was none of that available to the RCMP in that moment?

Well, the social initiatives, street outreach, sobering centre, outreach services, they started in the summer of 2017, in June, July. We had some shelters.

But guided by the facts — those were experienced officers attending that scene — guided by the facts, their decision was that given the situation, it's best that we care for that person in this matter.

We work with the shelters, we work with the different groups. I'm proud of the relationship that we have with organizations in providing services and coming together in partnership. Because at the end of the day, I think we all have the intent and the desire to bring the services to those people.

For the police, we have a role to play, and in situations like this, first of all, its to get to that violent situation as quick as possible, and make sure that situation is safe. But then there's a prevention aspect, and there's an aftercare aspect as well.

I find that hear in Yellowknife, particularly right now, given all the services that we have, the committed people and dedicated people that we have, and the different levels of leadership that have stepped up, we are in a better position to provide those services.

Q: If the same scenario unfolded tonight, what would be different?

As we have communicated to our members and as we see it, we ask our members to consider all avenues. A police cell is a last resort. Bottom line.

We have shelters, we have a sobering centre, we have workers out at all hours of the day and night that can assist us in assessing situations, in diffusing and engaging, and communicating with people. We have the hospital, we maintain a great relationship with Stanton. And our officers are asked to consider all avenues, having in mind that a cell is a last resort.