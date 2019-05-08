Northern arts community remembering musician Alex Czarnecki

There will be a celebration of life in Yellowknife Thursday night to remember the late Alex Czarnecki.

Czarnecki was well-known in the northern arts community as a musician, director and teacher in Yellowknife. He served as the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre's first executive director, contributing to more than 40 theatre productions in the capital.

He moved to Yellowknife in 1972, according to local musician Pat Braden who produced a spotlight on him for a regular music column, which aired on CBC in October.

Czarnecki formed a trio with two other local musicians, performing at the local legion, the Elks Lodge, and other events.

"The crowd was very forgiving, which was wonderful," he chuckled with Braden in an interview. "No one really criticized what you were doing. People just enjoyed having a live band, dancing."

Czarnecki said they performed several nights a week.

Alex Czarnecki, second from right, with Montreal band The Island City 7 in 1967. (Submitted by Alex Czarnecki)

"We were busy. Here I was teaching, I was doing theatre at nights, rehearsing, plus music sometimes three nights a week. So I was a real night owl."

Czarnecki's resumé also included work on popular children's program Sesame Street and playing saxophone in a Montreal band called The Inner City 7.

Czarnecki died in January at the age of 72 in Edmonton.

The celebration of life will take place at the Northern Arts and Cultural Centre at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. All are welcome.