Here's when to expect the emergency alert test in the North this week

People living in the N.W.T., Yukon and Nunavut should prepare to receive emergency alert tests on their wireless devices on Wednesday.

Alert Ready, the national warning system, will test its system from coast-to-coast. Residents may hear and see the public alert on their phones and tablets, as well as on radio stations and cable networks across the territories, according to a news release.

Depending on settings, users with compatible devices connected to an LTE network will hear a tone similar to an ambulance alarm or feel a vibration for eight seconds.

Here are the times in each territory for tests scheduled for Wednesday, in local time:

Northwest Territories 1:55 p.m.

Yukon 1:55 p.m.

Nunavut 1:55 p.m.

Last May, there were reports of glitches and problems with the test across the country.

The tests were conducted last year after the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) ordered wireless providers to implement the system to distribute warnings of imminent safety threats such as tornadoes, floods, Amber Alerts or terrorist threats.

"It is important to note that not all residents will receive the test alert on their wireless device," states a N.W.T. government release.

The government encourages people to update their mobile devices and settings so the latest software is installed.

The emergency alert system was developed in partnership with federal, provincial and territorial emergency management officials, states the release.