Yellowknife man who was no-show at sex assault trial now in custody

A man who didn't show up for his sexual assault trial in January is now in custody, according to police.

Alden Joseph Lennie turned himself in to the Yellowknife RCMP detachment on Feb. 8.

A warrant was issued for Lennie's arrest on Jan. 22 after he missed a court appearance that led to the judge declaring a mistrial. He didn't show up in court the day after jury selection began.

Lennie is now charged for failing to attend his court appearance.

His next court appearance is Friday in N.W.T. Supreme Court in Yellowknife.

According to a statement from RCMP, Lennie will remain in custody until then.