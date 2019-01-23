Man facing sex-assault charge causes mistrial when he fails to show up in court

RCMP are looking for a man who failed to show up to his own trial Tuesday morning, causing a mistrial.

Alden Joseph Lennie was to be in N.W.T. Supreme Court this week, facing a sex-assault charge.

According to Crown prosecutor Blair McPherson, Lennie showed up 40 minutes late for jury selection on Monday morning, but he was in court Monday afternoon when the Crown gave opening statements.

When Lennie didn't show up on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for his arrest and RCMP began searching for him.

"We were hopeful he would be found," said McPherson.

RCMP continued to search for Lennie into the night on Tuesday, to no avail. He wasn't in court again on Wednesday, which spurred the judge to dismiss the jury and declare a mistrial.

RCMP haven't responded to a request for information about the search.