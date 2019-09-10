Tip leads to large alcohol seizure on Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway

A tip led RCMP in Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., to stop a large amount of alcohol from entering the community.

According to a news release on Tuesday, RCMP received a tip on Friday about a vehicle, bound for Tuktoyaktuk, that was transporting alcohol.

Officers located the vehicle on the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway as it was entering the community, which has alcohol restrictions.

"Police searched the vehicle and seized 190 bottles and cans of different sizes of liquor, beer, cider and wine," the release said.

The driver was arrested and charged under the NWT Liquor Act. They are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 4. The person's name was not released.