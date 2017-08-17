Court hears destructive forces of alcohol in sentencing of Fort Smith man for manslaughter

The man convicted of manslaughter in the 2018 death of his nephew in Fort Smith, N.W.T., has been sentenced to five years and nine months in prison.

Wilfred Abraham, 56, was found guilty in October in connection with the death of 48-year-old Ralph Sifton.

Taking into account credit for time spent in remand, Abraham will serve two years in a federal penitentiary.

In Northwest Territories Supreme Court on Tuesday, Justice Andrew Mahar described the destruction alcohol had wreaked on Abraham's life, and how drinking fuelled the attack on Sifton. He said both Abraham and Sifton were intoxicated at the time.

During Abraham's trial, the court heard that Sifton kicked Abraham in the face with a steel-toed boot, after which an "enraged" Abraham beat Sifton with a five-pound dumbell, killing him.

Mahar said on Tuesday that Abraham would get loud and aggressive when he drank, and that during the attack, Abraham could be heard saying he wanted to kill Sifton.

Abraham's statements were a point of contention between the prosecutors and the defence, said Mahar.

The crown argued that at some point during the brawl, Abraham's intentions shifted and he "became homicidal."

But Mahar disagreed.

He said the things people say while drunk aren't necessarily a "clear indication of [their] thought process."

"I struggled with this," said Mahar, "because the things that were said were horrendous."

On Monday, defence lawyer Austin Corbett said the both Abraham and Sifton lived with intergenerational trauma and alcohol addiction, and that the former often leads to the latter.

"The court shouldn't punish for alcoholism," he said.

'Aggravating factor of some consequence'

On Tuesday, Mahar said that blows to the head with a dumbbell carry the risk of death, and that it's clear Abraham intended to cause serious bodily harm.

After hitting Sifton with the weight, Abraham continued to beat Sifton with his hands, said Mahar.

The continuation of violence is "an aggravating factor of some consequence," he added.

Mahar said the four-year sentence proposed by the defence doesn't go far enough.

With credit for time served, the defence's proposal would have amounted to another three months in custody. Prosecutors had asked for a seven-year sentence, which would have come out to a further three years and three months of incarceration.

Mahar said he landed on a sentence of five years and nine months, in part, because it allows for three years of probation.

I would rather him get arrested for drinking than for violence. - Northwest Territories Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mahar

A condition of Abraham's probation is that he can't drink.

"I would rather him get arrested for drinking than for violence," said Mahar.

Still, the judge acknowledged how difficult it can be for an alcoholic to abide by a no-alcohol rule, and urged probation services to "exercise some discretion."

Sifton a 'kind-hearted soul'

During the sentencing, Sifton's daughter sobbed from her seat in the Yellowknife courtroom.

In a statement read in court by prosecutor Morgan Fane, Cheryl Fabian said she misses listening to her father on the phone, and wishes she could talk to him about her own struggles.

On Monday, Fane read a victim impact statement from Sifton's brother, Tyler Abraham, and other family members.

That statement said Sifton had a challenging upbringing and battled addiction throughout his life. Though he was "not a perfect father," he was proud of his daughters, but now, the "opportunity for him to be more in their lives will not happen."

Sifton's family described him as a "kind-hearted" soul who put others before himself.

Abraham also addressed the court on Monday.

He said the counselling he's gotten in custody has "opened my eyes," and that he now has a better understanding of his addiction.

Abraham also apologized to his and Sifton's family members.

"I can't change the past," he said, "so I look forward to my future without alcohol."