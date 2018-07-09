Police seize bottles, bags of 94% alcohol bound for Akulivik

Police in Nunavik say they seized a large quantity of booze — including 24 litres of 94 per cent alcohol — that was destined to be sold by bootleggers in Akulivik.

In a news release, the Kativik Regional Police Force (KRPF) said officers executed two search warrants last week, and found the bottles and bags being shipped to the Hudson Bay community.

Two people have been charged.

One search warrant led to the seizure of 46 750-millilitre bottles of vodka.

The other led to the seizure of six clear four-litre bags of 94 per cent alcohol — which is legally sold in liquor stores elsewhere in Quebec.

Police have not said whether they were tipped-off about the shipments.

According to the news release, "officers were able to collect information and build an investigation to successfully stop the illegal sale of the alcohol in the community."