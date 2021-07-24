'Significant increase' in alcohol abuse, crime leads to booze ban in Behchokǫ̀

The community of Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., is temporarily banning alcohol amid a "significant increase in alcohol abuse and related unlawful activity."

The prohibition order, which took effect Saturday, will last until Aug. 22. It covers the consumption, purchase, sale and transportation of alcohol within the community of about 2,000 people, according to a public notice posted on Facebook.

Last year, a 10-day ban on alcohol Behchokǫ̀ was extended a number of times and ended up lasting nearly two months.

It had initially been introduced to encourage physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. But when it ended, chief Clifford Daniels, told CBC News it had a positive impact on the community, including a reduction in underage drinking.

Communities in the Northwest Territories have the ability to dictate their own restrictions on alcohol.

In recent years, Behchokǫ̀'s restrictions have fluctuated from prohibiting alcohol to rationing it, with the community voting in 2016 to lift the ban entirely.