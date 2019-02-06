Body of Alberta snowmobiler recovered from Yukon lake

Yukon's coroner says the body of a snowmobiler who went into a Yukon lake last week has been recovered.

The man has been identified as 36-year-old Jason Donald Keith, of Morinville, Alta. According to the Yukon Coroner's Service, Keith had been working with a local outfitting company in Yukon.

Keith and two other men were travelling by snowmobile on the evening of Jan. 28 on Drury Lake, near Faro, when the accident happened.

In a news release on Wednesday, chief coroner Heather Jones said the men rode their machines into open water. RCMP had earlier said that Keith and another man had broken through the ice.

One of the men made it out of the water safely, but Keith disappeared and was presumed drowned.

His body, and the two snowmobiles, were found by an RCMP dive team on Sunday.

The coroner says Keith's family described him as an avid outdoorsman who was passionate about hunting and guiding.