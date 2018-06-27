Skip to Main Content
Yukon RCMP looking for Alberta man last known to be in Dawson City

55-year-old Gerald Keith Hunter may have been driving towards Kluane National Park, police say.

55-year-old Gerald Keith Hunter's last known location was Dawson City, around June 18, according to police. (RCMP)Police in Yukon are asking the public for help to find an Alberta man, missing since last week.

In a media statement, RCMP say 55-year-old Gerald Keith Hunter's last known location was Dawson City, around June 15.

Police say Hunter may have been headed towards Kluane National Park, driving an older model Ford F-150 and towing a tent trailer. His truck has an Alberta licence plate.

RCMP say Hunter's family is concerned for his well-being. Anybody with information is asked to contact Yukon RCMP at 867-667-5555.

