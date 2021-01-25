Alberta man charged with threatening N.W.T. chief public health officer

An Alberta man has been charged in connection to statements of a "threatening nature" received by the Northwest Territories' office of the chief public health officer.

The office called police about the concerning statements last Wednesday, according to an RCMP news release issued Monday. It resulted in a man being taken into custody on Friday.

The statement was concerning a health employee, the release says.

Police said while it doesn't normally identify victims of crime, in this case it was "very concerning" that the threats were directed at the chief public health officer.

"Everyone, including the CPHO and employees, is entitled to a safe work environment, and NT RCMP will investigate any comments that may be perceived as intimidating thoroughly and charge accordingly" said Superintendent Jeffrey Christie in a statement.

Clinton Leussink, 28 of Alberta, has been charged with intimidation and uttering threats. He's scheduled to appear in territorial court in Yellowknife on Feb. 16.