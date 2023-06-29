Content
Yellowknife woman killed, man injured in alleged drunk-driving crash in Alberta

A woman is dead and another man was seriously injured after a vehicle collision in High Level, Alta., on Saturday. Both victims — and the man accused of impaired driving, causing the collision — are from Yellowknife.

24-year-old Yellowknife man facing impaired driving and dangerous driving charges

A view up an empty rural highway.
RCMP said the crash happened just after noon on Saturday, on Highway 35 south of High Level.  (Google)

In a news release on Thursday, RCMP said the crash happened just after noon on Saturday, on Highway 35 south of High Level. 

Police say a northbound Silverado truck was travelling in the southbound lane and collided with a southbound Dodge Ram.

A 33-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Silverado died at the scene, and the 33-year-old male driver of the Dodge Ram was taken to hospital with serious injuries. 

The driver of the Silverado, 24-year-old Bradley Beaulieu, faces several charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death and bodily harm. He's also been charged with operating a motor vehicle while prohibited.

Beaulieu has been remanded into custody and is due to appear in court in High Level on July 10.   

