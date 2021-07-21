Alaskans are raring to return to Yukon — and hopeful for full border opening soon

When Karla Ray is able to make the trip to Whitehorse later this summer, she knows exactly what she wants to do.

Ray, who owns several businesses in Skagway, Alaska, looks forward to the familiar drive up and to seeing Yukon friends — but she also can't wait to get her cracked windshield repaired.

"There's a lot of pent up demand to get up to Whitehorse," Ray said in a recent interview with Radio-Canada.

Her to-do list, with its mix of the practical and the personal, illustrates the deep economic connections between Yukon and Alaska.

Now that the Canadian government has announced that fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens will be able to enter the country starting August 9, excitement is building for communities on both sides of the border.

"I think everyone [is] packing up their camping gear and their kayaks and ready to come pay a visit to our Yukon neighbors," said Cody Jennings, Skagway's tourism director.

Skagway's mayor, Andrew Cremata, also said he's already decided to come to the territory later in the summer for a visit.

"It's fantastic news, we're already making our plans," he said.

"My wife and I are going to come up and do some fishing and camping, which is something we sorely missed over the last year and a half."

No green light for Canadians to enter U.S. yet

So far, there's been no reciprocal announcement made by the U.S. government allowing Canadians to enter the country by land yet, though one is expected as soon as Wednesday.

Andrew Cremata, mayor of Skagway, Alaska, is hopeful the border will soon be open in both directions. (Submitted by Andrew Cremata)

Cremata says his community is preparing all the same, prepping RV parks and advising hotels to begin advertising to Canadians again.

"We're looking forward to seeing a number of people coming in from the Yukon," said Cremata. "Hopefully we'll have a big party."

Ray is also hopeful Canadians will soon be allowed in and will once again visit her ice cream shop and clothing store in Skagway.

"We miss our Canadian customers," she said.

"We are out of money. We've all borrowed money. We're pretty much 100 per cent excited for them to come."

'Late in the game' for Yukon seasonal businesses

Yukon businesses are looking forward to the change, having now made it through nearly two summers with few tourists.

But for many, Aug. 9 is a bit late in the season to make much of a financial difference.

"Business-wise it's probably a little late in the game," said Anne Morgan, co-owner of the Caribou Hotel in Carcross, Yukon.

Morgan's business is seasonal and will shut down in September. She says she's already setting her sights on next year.

'It will be nice to see our American neighbours from Alaska,' said Anne Morgan, co-owner of the Caribou Hotel in Carcross. (George Maratos/CBC)

"I think next summer will be a different scenario," she said in an interview with Elyn Jones on CBC Radio's Yukon Morning.

Dawson City Mayor Wayne Potoroka also told CBC that it "remains to be seen" how many tourists will make the trek into Canada in mid-August.

Still, he sees the Aug. 9 reopening as a movement in the right direction — and a chance to start bringing tourists back in stages.

After welcoming U.S. citizens, the Canadian border will open to fully-vaccinated travellers from all other countries on Sept. 7.

"U.S. tourists are like a trial run," said Potoroka. "Then comes everybody else."