Lava flow seen on restless Alaska volcano
Mount Veniaminof, 772 kilometres southwest of Anchorage, is one of the state's most active volcanoes
A lava flow has been spotted on an Alaska volcano that recently became active again.
Alaska Volcano Observatory scientists say witnesses aboard the state ferry Tustumena saw the lava flow and fountaining on Mount Veniaminof Monday morning.
Scientists say satellite images obtained Sunday show the lava flow is about 800 metres long on the 2,500-metre volcano, one of Alaska's most active.
The observatory last week increased the threat level of Veniaminof from yellow to orange. That colour designation indicates sudden explosions could send ash above 6,100 metres and threaten international airplanes.
The volcano erupted for several months in 2013. Other recent eruptions occurred in 2005 and between 1993 and 1995.
Veniaminof is 772 kilometres southwest of Anchorage on the Alaska Peninsula. Perryville, a town of about 100 people, is 32 kilometres southeast of the volcano.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.