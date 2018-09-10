Lava flow seen on restless Alaska volcano

A lava flow has been spotted on an Alaska volcano that recently became active again.

Alaska Volcano Observatory scientists say witnesses aboard the state ferry Tustumena saw the lava flow and fountaining on Mount Veniaminof Monday morning.

Scientists say satellite images obtained Sunday show the lava flow is about 800 metres long on the 2,500-metre volcano, one of Alaska's most active.

The observatory last week increased the threat level of Veniaminof from yellow to orange. That colour designation indicates sudden explosions could send ash above 6,100 metres and threaten international airplanes.

The volcano erupted for several months in 2013. Other recent eruptions occurred in 2005 and between 1993 and 1995.

Veniaminof is 772 kilometres southwest of Anchorage on the Alaska Peninsula. Perryville, a town of about 100 people, is 32 kilometres southeast of the volcano.