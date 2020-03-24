Alaska mandates self-quarantine for anyone flying there, with 36 COVID-19 cases reported

Anyone flying to Alaska from another state or nation will have to self-quarantine for 14 days immediately after arriving, state officials said Monday as they announced four new cases of the novel coronavirus.

Officials also said all businesses, congregations or gatherings where people are within about two metres of each other, like nail or hair salons or tattoo or massage businesses, must stop operations.

Authorities said there should be no gatherings larger than 10 people, and social distancing must be implemented for the smaller gatherings, officials said at an early evening news conference. Both restrictions go into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The new mandates were announced as Alaska has steadily seen the number of cases of COVID-19 increasing, a count that stood at 22 on Sunday.

"In the last 24 hours, we're now up to 36 cases of infection of this virus and for the first time we have community spread, four individuals," Gov. Mike Dunleavy said.

The four cases, all in Anchorage, were travel related, said Dr. Anne Zink, the state's chief medical officer.

The travel restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, health commissioner Adam Crum said.

Streets were mostly desolate on Saturday in downtown Anchorage. (Mark Thiessen/The Associated Press)

Everyone arriving in Alaska must fill out a form saying where they will self-quarantine, which will be their next destination after the airport.

Residents will likely quarantine at their homes, but travellers or workers will quarantine in a hotel room or other rented lodging.

Failure to follow the guidelines could result in a fine of $25,000 and a year in jail.

If the worker supports critical infrastructure, such as a port employee or hospital worker, the employer must submit a plan to the state outlining what they are doing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and not endanger lives.