CBC News ·

Politics can stink.

That was the message delivered by a traveller to inspectors at the Juneau International Airport in Alaska who found moose nuggets inside his carry-on bag.

KTOO Public Media reports the man told agents he collects the droppings and likes to present it "for politicians and their bleep policies."

Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein says the discovery didn't warrant writing a report and the man was sent on his way with the poop.

In a cheeky Instagram post, the TSA described the "large organic mess" found in the carry-on and offered travellers some advice.

"While TSA has no policies that would prevent you from traveling with a bag of animal poo, we would strongly suggest that you check with your airline on their policies," the post reads.

"Having to leave your souvenirs behind would really stink."

It's not known if it was the traveller in question, but a man was seen passing out baggies of moose nuggets at the Capitol on the same day as a protest against the Alaska governor's proposed budget.