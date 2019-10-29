Yukon Coroner's Service names victims of fatal crash west of Junction 37

The Yukon Coroner's Service has named the two victims of a crash discovered west of Junction 37 on the Alaska Highway on the weekend.

In a statement, Heather Jones, chief coroner, said Sarah Catherine McKinnon, 21, and Myron Meryl Etzel, 27, died.

She said both were from Whitehorse.

Watson Lake RCMP went to the scene of the crash on Oct. 26, after a truck driver reported seeing vehicle tracks in the snow leading off the road near Kilometre 1007 of the Alaska Highway.

When police arrived at about 10:30 p.m., they found a small car that had gone down a steep embankment.

RCMP said both occupants, a woman and man, had been ejected from the vehicle and were pronounced dead.

Police said their initial investigation indicated the driver failed to negotiate the curve of the highway and went off the road on the right.

Jones said it was not clear when the collision took place.

She said her investigation continues with the assistance of the Watson Lake RCMP.