Volleyball-size rock falls from truck, killing 8-year-old boy in Alaska

A construction company halted work on an Alaska highway south of Anchorage after a rock fell from a truck, struck a car and killed an eight-year-old boy inside.

Noah Schwebach of Eagle River was one of five people in a Volkswagen GTI Hatchback travelling north on the Sterling Highway last Thursday afternoon.

The small car passed a southbound truck, and a volleyball-size rock rolled off the larger vehicle.

The rock smashed the windshield of the car, struck Schwebach, who was seated in the middle of the back seat, and bounced out of the car.

The boy died at the scene. The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy.

Reconstruction project halted

The car was in a construction zone where large vehicles were travelling.

The posted speed limit in the construction zone is 88.5 km/h.

The reconstruction project covers 34 kilometres of highway on the Kenai Peninsula. The peninsula's wildlife, mountains and ocean views draw thousands of out-of-state and Alaska visitors each summer. The peninsula is home to the Kenai River, one of Alaska's most popular road-accessible fishing destinations.

The Sterling Highway under construction on April 19, 2014 in Cooper Landing, Alaska. Construction was halted on the highway last week after a boy was killed by a rock crashing through the windshield of a car. (Rashah McChesney/AP Photo/Peninsula Clarion)

Alaska State Troopers' spokeswoman Megan Peters said Friday investigators tentatively identified the truck and driver but they would not speculate on the outcome of the case.

The company working on the road reconstruction, Granite Construction, is co-operating with the investigation and stopped work after the child's death, troopers said.

The investigation will focus on what the truck was hauling and attempt to determine the circumstances of the accident, troopers said.

They are seeking additional witness testimony.