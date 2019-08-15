Mother of Chynna Deese overwhelmed by kindness of Yukon trucker

Skip to Main Content
The mother of Chynna Deese is grateful for the kindness of a Whitehorse truck driver. Sheila Deese says she struggles every day with the loss of her daughter. But she's grateful for a Whitehorse truck driver's kindness.

Mike Rudyk · CBC News ·
'We think of Lucas and Chynna as two butterflies that just came together,and they have the same free spirit,' said Sheila Deese. She's grateful to a Yukon truck driver who put up a memorial where her daughter and her daughter's boyfriend were found dead. (Submitted by Sheila Deese)

It's been one month since Chynna Deese and her boyfriend Lucas Fowler were murdered on the Alaska Highway.

For Sheila Deese, Chynna's mother, the fact she won't see her daughter again is still surreal. 

"We think of Lucas and Chynna as two butterflies that just came together, and they have the same free spirit," she said.

The bodies of Fowler, 23, and Deese, 24, were found on the side of the road July 15, 20 kilometres south of the Liard Hot Springs, B.C. That launched the nationwide manhunt for Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky.

RCMP believe they were suspects in the couple's death. Police found the men's bodies near Gillam, Man., last week and say the two appear to have died by suicide.

Family of truck drivers

Deese, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, said she feels empty without her daughter. After her first day of counselling at a bereavement support service for parents, a family member shared the story of a caring Yukoner who wanted to do something to help.

Whitehorse truck driver Ed Grennan put up a memorial in honour of Chynna Deese and Fowler at the spot where they died.

'Life is so short sometimes, and their life was very short, and they were living their life to the fullest,' said Ed Grennan. (Submitted by Ed Grennan )

Sheila Deese immediately broke down and cried.

"My father was a truck driver, my brother is a truck driver​,​ my whole family ... they're all truck drivers," said Deese. "So for this man to be a truck driver it was just too ironic." 

Grennan drives between Fort Nelson, B.C., and Whitehorse twice a week. He regularly drives by the spot near where Fowler and Chynna Deese were killed.

Grennan wanted to do something to remember the young couple, so he created a highway memorial with an Australian flag for Fowler, an American flag for Deese, and a floral cross where the couple was found.

Sheila Deese said it was the brightest act of kindness she has seen so far.

'It's such a tragic, tragic death'

Grennan said something had to be done to remember the young couple. He said he talked to Sheila Deese for 20 minutes on Thursday morning, and it was an emotional call.

"Life is so short sometimes, and their life was very short, and they were living their life to the fullest," said Grennan. "They were enjoying life to the fullest."

He has suffered the loss of a child himself.

"I lost my daughter when she was 17. You will never ever get over it. You learn to live with it, but you never get over it," he said.

"It's such a tragic, tragic death."

Sheila Deese says she thanked Grennan personally for doing something she was not able to. She said she hopes people will pray for her family when they pass the memorial.

"People say it's a fluke it happened in Canada," she said, noting how the country is known as being safe and friendly. "I don't believe in a fluke and that is how I can function each day." 

'Thank you for doing what I can't do, Thank you for remembering two beautiful lives,' said Sheila Deese. (Submitted by Sheila Deese)

