Semi-truck fire closes Alaska Highway near Lewes River Bridge

Part of the Alaska Highway is closed due to an accident.

A semi-truck is currently on fire after it rolled over on the highway just west of the Lewes River Bridge, according to a Yukon government news release Thursday. It happened around kilometre 1386.

RCMP, emergency services and multiple fire departments are on scene. There is so far no word on whether anyone's been injured.

Both directions of the highway are closed between the Carcross Cutoff to Jakes Corner until further notice, the release reads.

Jay Massie, vice president of northern development and Indigenous relations with ATCO Electric, said the company received a call from fire services around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday to shut off the electricity for that area.

The power shut-off affected just over 600 customers, Massie said, from people living near the Lewes River Bridge up to, but not including, Teslin.

He said his understanding was that the overturned semi-truck was was in the ditch on fire.

"So, there's the concern of spraying water, of course, around energized high voltage lines," he said.

Shutting off the power also allows the company to inspect the lines and infrastructure for possible damage.

The power in the area has since been restored.

Nancy Bliss, who was driving from Tagish to Whitehorse around the time of the accident, said she saw a "big plume of black smoke," along with several cars pulled over to the shoulder of the road.

"There were definitely flames rising up from the vehicle," she said, adding it seemed the trailer portion of the truck was on fire.

"It was really ablaze," she said.

People are told to adjust their travel plans, and to check 511Yukon.ca for the latest updates.