One man dead in vehicle rollover on Alaska Highway near Whitehorse

Yukon RCMP say one man is dead after a single vehicle incident on the Alaska Highway near Whitehorse on the weekend.

The Yukon Coroner's Service identified the deceased as Austin Osborne, 41, of Whitehorse.

Police and Whitehorse EMS responded to a call at about 1:15 a.m. Oct. 6. Police Dog Services and Whitehorse Fire Department also attended the scene.

RCMP say a Ford pickup truck left the road and flipped over.

In a statement, Heather Jones, chief coroner, said the incident happened two kilometres south of the Hamilton Boulevard and Robert Service Way intersection, near kilometre 1418 of the Alaska Highway.

She said the vehicle was travelling southbound when it crossed the highway and rolled into the ditch on the east side of the road.

Jones said Osborne was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Yukon Coroner's Service is continuing to investigate the incident, along with the Whitehorse R.C.M.P.