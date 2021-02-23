Driver medevaced after SUV collides with tractor-trailer on Alaska Highway

RCMP have released details about a "serious collision" that temporarily shut down the Alaska Highway over the weekend.

On Saturday, a tractor-trailer and small SUV collided on the highway at the Judas Creek subdivision, RCMP said in a news release Monday afternoon.

The Ford Edge SUV drove into the back of the tractor-trailer, the statement said. The tractor-trailer had slowed and put on its hazard lights as it approached a stopped vehicle pulled over on the shoulder which had its hazard lights on.

The tractor-trailer, which was travelling southbound, couldn't pass the parked vehicle safely due to oncoming northbound traffic, RCMP said.

The SUV then drove into the back of the tractor-trailer.

Whitehorse RCMP, and fire rescue from Marsh Lake, Golden Horn and Mount Lorne all responded to the crash.

Emergency medical personnel got the driver of the SUV out of the vehicle by using the Jaws of Life.

The driver was taken to Whitehorse General Hospital, the news release said. RCMP told CBC that the driver was subsequently medevaced out of the territory.