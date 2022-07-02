Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North

Alaska Highway closed north of Liard Hot Springs after road destroyed by washout

The Alaska Highway is closed to traffic in both directions roughly 125 kilometres north of the Liard Hot Springs after a section of the road was destroyed by pooling water.

A section of the highway was destroyed by rushing water around 6 p.m. on Friday

Luke Carroll · CBC News ·
A section of the Alaska Highway in northern B.C. was washed out on Friday evening, restricting access to the Yukon by vehicle. (Yukon Highways and Public Works/ Twitter)

The Yukon government tweeted a photo of the damage and an update on Friday evening.

The incident took place on the B.C. side of the border, in between Liard Hot Springs and Watson Lake.

Photos and videos show a section of the road completely washed out by running water. 

Drive B.C., a provincial road and traffic update website, said the damage is caused by water pooling between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allen's Lookout, a scenic spot along the highway.

Krysten Johnson, a spokesperson for the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works, said via email  that,"while not ideal," highway 37, the Stewart-Cassiar Highway, remains open. 

More to come.

Luke Carroll

Luke Carroll is a journalist with CBC North who has worked in both print and radio in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario. Luke is originally from Brockville, Ont., and moved to Yellowknife in May 2020. He can be reached at luke.carroll@cbc.ca.

