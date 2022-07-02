Alaska Highway closed north of Liard Hot Springs after road destroyed by washout

The Alaska Highway is closed to traffic in both directions roughly 125 kilometres north of the Liard Hot Springs, after a section of the road was destroyed by pooling water.

The Yukon government tweeted a photo of the damage and an update on Friday evening.

The Alaska Highway is closed about 50 to 60km south of Watson Lake on the BC side of the border. <br><br>These photos were taken at Contact Creek earlier today. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yukon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yukon</a><a href="https://twitter.com/TranBC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TranBC</a> <a href="https://t.co/eHH69Axuo5">pic.twitter.com/eHH69Axuo5</a> —@YukonHPW

The incident took place on the B.C. side of the border, in between Liard Hot Springs and Watson Lake.

Photos and videos show a section of the road completely washed out by running water.

Drive B.C., a provincial road and traffic update website, said the damage is caused by water pooling between Fireside Maintenance Camp and Allen's Lookout, a scenic spot along the highway.

Krysten Johnson, a spokesperson for the Yukon Department of Highways and Public Works, said via email that,"while not ideal," highway 37, the Stewart-Cassiar Highway, remains open.

