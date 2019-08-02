Striking Alaska ferry workers union, state reach tentative deal
The Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific represents about 430 workers, according to the state
A tentative agreement has been reached between ferry workers and the state of Alaska that could end a week-old strike that left some passengers and vehicles stranded.
Robb Arnold, a spokesman for the Inlandboatmen's Union of the Pacific, tells the Anchorage Daily News that an agreement was reached Thursday night in its employment contract negotiations with the state.
Arnold would not disclose terms of the agreement, which still needs to be approved by union members. Neither Arnold nor state officials immediately returned messages to The Associated Press.
Union members went on strike July 24, halting a network that serves many coastal communities not connected to the road system.
The union represents about 430 workers, according to the state.
It is one of three unions representing ferry workers.
The Juneau Empire reported state officials said they issued refunds to more than 6,500 passengers totalling more than US$2.8 million in fares.
