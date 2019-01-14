Skip to Main Content
Some shaking felt after moderate Alaska earthquake over weekend

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Alaska residents through the Anchorage area and beyond.

The Associated Press ·
In this Feb. 12, 2016, file photo, the Chugach Mountains and the buildings of downtown Anchorage, Alaska, are reflected in the still waters of Cook Inlet. Sunday's 5.0 magnitude aftershock in the Cook Inlet area was located at a depth of about 33 kilometres. (Mark Thiessen/The Associated Press)

A 5.0 magnitude earthquake has rattled Alaska residents through the Anchorage area and beyond over the weekend.
 
There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries after Sunday morning's earthquake. 
 
It was an aftershock of the magnitude 7.0 Anchorage earthquake that struck on Nov. 30.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the moderate quake in the Cook Inlet area was located at a depth of about 33 kilometres.

The center says people felt the quake throughout south-central Alaska. 
 
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, people reported feeling weak-to-moderate shaking.

Workers inspect an off-ramp that collapsed during a morning earthquake on Nov. 30, 2018, in Anchorage, Alaska. On Sunday, an aftershock of 5.0 magnitude went through the Anchorage region and beyond. (Mike Dinneen/Associated Press)

