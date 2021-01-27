Alaska detects its 1st known case of UK COVID-19 variant
Dr. Joe McLaughlin, state epidemiologist, said discovery of the variant is not surprising
Alaska has detected the state's first known case of the coronavirus variant identified last year in the United Kingdom, officials said Tuesday.
The infected person is an Anchorage resident who had travelled to a state where the variant had already been detected, the Alaska health department said. The person first experienced symptoms on Dec. 17, was tested three days later and received a positive result on Dec. 22.
The resident lived with another person in Anchorage, who also became ill. Both isolated and have since recovered, officials said.
It was not yet clear if the second person also was infected with the variant.
Dr. Joe McLaughlin, the state epidemiologist, said in a news release that the discovery of the variant is not surprising because viruses "constantly change through mutation."
He said this is one of several "variants that has been carefully tracked because it appears to spread more easily and quickly than other strains of the virus."
Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska's chief medical officer, said it is likely the variant will be detected again soon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.