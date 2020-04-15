Tour companies cancel Alaska cruises, Yukon excursions this year

Two major tour companies have cancelled most of their Alaska cruises for the year, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holland America Line said on Tuesday it was extending the current "pause" on its global operations until June 30, and cancelling all Alaska sailings for the year on several of its ships. The company is also cancelling all cruise packages that include overland excursions into Yukon.

Princess Cruises is also keeping all its global operations on hold until at least June 30, and cancelling Alaska cruises on several ships for the entire season. As well, the company said it won't open several wilderness lodges, trains and buses it operates in Alaska this year.

Last month, Canada's Transportation Minister Marc Garneau announced that cruise ships with 500 people or more on board, including crew members, won't be allowed to dock at Canadian ports between April 2 and July 1. That's a problem for many Alaska-bound cruises that have to stop at ports in B.C. on their way north.

In a news release on Tuesday, Holland America Line said its decision was based on Canada's move as well as "other travel restrictions resulting from global health concerns."

Many coastal towns in Alaska depend on an influx of visitors in summer. Before the pandemic, Skagway had been expecting more than a million visitors this year. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

In a statement, Holland America president Orlando Ashford called it "a first in our more than 70 years of taking guests to Alaska."

The news is a major blow to many towns in Alaska and Yukon which rely on a big influx of visitors in the summer. Skagway, Alaska — a town of a little more than 1,000 year-round residents — had been expecting more than a million visitors this year.

Many of those cruise ship passengers also book overland excursions across the border to Yukon communities such as Carcross and Dawson City.