Vintage car owner says bear-beaten vehicle is 'barroom talk'

A North Carolina man plans to leave the dents in his rare vintage car for awhile to relish the Alaska vacation story behind them.

It's not every day a pricey collector's treasure is damaged by a bear breaking into it to steal cookies.

"It's barroom talk," said Tom Cotter, 64, of Davidson, N. C., Monday shortly before he was scheduled to fly home from Anchorage. He had been touring the state for two weeks in his red 1965 289 Shelby Cobra with several other car collectors.

Cotter's car sustained major rips to the vinyl roof and dents on the body when the bear broke into it last week at Alyeska Resort, 61 kilometres south of Anchorage.

He learned about the break-in when one of his friends texted him a photo of the damaged car the morning it was discovered. No words were necessary for Cotter, who rushed out to assess the damages.

"This car will forever be known as the bear Cobra," said Cotter, an author who writes about finding rare vintage cars. He also has a YouTube channel called The Barn Find Hunter.

Tom Cotter's vintage car sustained major rips to the vinyl roof and dents on the body after a bear broke into it last week at Alyeska Resort. (The Associated Press)

Fellow traveller Woody Woodruff of Charlotte, N.C., had left a package of Fig Newtons behind the driver's seat, and the cookies were missing after the break-in.

"I felt kind of bad, but Tom's taking it well," said Woodruff, laughing as he stood a few feet from his friend Monday.

Cotter had aspired to own a Shelby Cobra since he was 10 years old, and has owned his car for nearly two decades. But he shrugs off the damages, even though the classic convertible is valued between US$900,000 to $1 million.

"Everything can be fixed," he said.

He expects the damages to be paid by his insurance company, which covers everything that could happen to collector vehicles.

An entry in Tom Cotter's journal detailing the bear's break-in to his vintage car for a snack. (The Associated Press)

Whether that includes bear attacks he said, "Well, we'll see."

The bruin burglary did not sour Cotter's Alaska experience, he said. He had the car shipped the state, where he put in around 3,057 kilometres, before having it shipped back home.

"Best vacation of my life," he said. "I only wish my wife had come."