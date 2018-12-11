New housing complex in Aklavik aims to tackle homelessness

A new supportive housing complex in Aklavik is aiming to address homelessness in the N.W.T. community — not only by providing a roof for residents, but also addressing the root causes.

The complex, consisting of four furnished bachelor units, opened late last week as part of the N.W.T. Housing Corporation's Northern Pathways to Housing program. The territorial government has contracted a local partner, the Aklavik Indian Band, to provide supports to residents, including helping them access social programs.

The idea was first conceived years ago, according to Aklavik Indian Band manager Lloyd Petrie, and was originally supposed to give residents returning from treatment a stable home to come to.

However, the project has now "moved forward to that it's basically very much open to anyone in need of housing," he said.

We want to see people be able to move ahead. - Lloyd Petrie, Aklavik Indian Band manager

"Homelessness here in this community and other communities in the North looks a little different... because of the climate," said Petrie.

Aklavik has a population of about 600 people.

"Most people aren't living on the streets. They're couch surfing, or staying at relatives, or friends, or whatever because you can't leave somebody out in the cold. But it is still homelessness, and this was very much needed."

Must be 19, single

The government will fund the housing support project for at least three years, according to a news release. Petrie said a selection committee made up of community members will choose residents, with the only criteria being that locals be 19 or older, single, and homeless.

Those selected will be provided a unit, rent-free, and access to social workers and supports through the Aklavik Indian Band.

"We want to see people be able to move ahead," said Petrie. "Eventually, to be able to get out on their own, and obtain their own housing."

Petrie said applications are now open and he expects to see the first residents move in in January.

"We're hoping it will be a beginning, a good start, for a lot of people," he said. "So we feel that it's a pretty positive move, and it's progressive in its own way."