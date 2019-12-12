Aklavik man charged after year-long 'sexual relationship' with minor: RCMP

N.W.T. RCMP arrested and charged a 30-year-old man from Aklavik with sexual interference after evidence was discovered that he allegedly had a year-long relationship with a 14-year-old.

In a news release Thursday, RCMP say they received information on Dec. 5 that the man was involved in a "sexual relationship" with a minor.

After an investigation, the RCMP "discovered evidence that this sexual activity began when the victim was 14 years of age, and continued for over a year."

The man has been charged with one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault.

The RCMP said it would not be releasing the man's name in order to protect the identity of the victim. Aklavik has a population of about 600 people.

The news release said RCMP do not believe there is a risk to the public.

The man is due to appear in court in Aklavik on Feb. 6.