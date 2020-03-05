Aklavik prepares for possible flood during COVID-19 pandemic

Aklavik, N.W.T., is still at least three weeks away from river breakup, but the community is already preparing for a potential flood.

The hamlet has been tracking the weather since it got really cold in November and December with little snow, which prevents build up of ice.

"We didn't really get any snow until January and February, so we have ice that is about five feet thick pretty well everywhere in our area," said Fred Behrens, senior administrative officer for Aklavik. "That alone is a cause for concern."

Flooding is a worry in southern parts of the territory as well. On Thursday, a precautionary evacuation notice went out to flood-prone parts of Hay River, N.W.T.

Behrens said in the five-and-a-half years he's lived in the community, the Mackenzie River has gotten around 60 to 75 centimetres of ice in the springtime.

Fred Behrens, Aklavik’s senior administrative officer, said restrictions around gatherings due to COVID-19 could complicate the community's evacuation plans. (Submitted by Fred Behrens)

"With this much ice and low water levels, the possibility is there that we will have a flood."

Back in February, residents started raising concerns about the potential for flooding. The community held meetings in preparation.

The last time evacuations happened due to a flood was in 2006. There was also a flood in 2013.

Behrens said they've done work in the community to prevent evacuations.

"In 2006 … we had to evacuate residents because we couldn't get to the sewage lagoon and pump out the residents' houses," Behrens said. "Where this year, we raised our road to the sewage lagoon up above the hundred year flood levels… we are hoping if it gets to the point where we do flood, our roads will be safe and we'll continue to provide services."

COVID-19 complicates evacuation plans

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an evacuation could become more complicated.

"We don't really know what's going to happen with COVID-19," Behrens said.

Normally, if residents went to Inuvik, N.W.T. they would stay with family or friends. Inuvik might also open up the Midnight Sun Complex or the school as an evacuation centre.

Grant Hood, senior administrative officer for Inuvik, said how the town handles an evacuation has a lot to do with how many people need places to stay. This year, public safety orders would also affect the route they choose.

With this much ice, and low water levels, the possibility is there that we will have a flood. - Fred Behrens, Aklavik senior administrative officer

"It makes it very difficult," Hood said. "What Hay River is going through, we'll probably watch closely as to how they handle the situation as well, because it will hit there first before here."

Since there is no road traffic into Inuvik right now and no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the N.W.T., Hood said there could be some relaxation of the rules if an evacuation happens, but it would depend on the public health office.

The temperatures in Aklavik and Inuvik are still cool, with Aklavik hitting -20 C Thursday morning.

However, Behrens said the hamlet will be prepared when and if flooding happens.

"Most people here know how to prepare themselves and their households for a flood in case we have one."