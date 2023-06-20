People in Aklavik, N.W.T., demonstrate outside suspected drug dealer's home

Some people in Aklavik, N.W.T., made a clear demonstration on Saturday night that they don't want drugs in their community.

Two videos shared over the weekend on social media show about two dozen vehicles all parked on the road outside of a suspected drug dealer's home in the hamlet. The videos were widely shared and generated hundreds of comments.

CBC News spoke with a person who was part of the demonstration on Saturday night. They refused to give their name or comment publicly, citing concern for public safety.

Other people in Aklavik declined to comment on the matter saying they have concerns about dealers coming back to the community.

The shared videos had plenty of comments about how drugs are not welcome in the communities of the region.

Joe Nasogaluak of Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T., is one of the people who commented on the video. He told CBC News that people have to speak up, if they have information, to get dealers and bootleggers to stop.

"Quit being afraid. If you see issues like this, get together, get the good people together, the people who are not afraid, do something," he said.

"It is time we do something for our people in our communities."

Nasogaluak said communities need to make it clear that illegal activity is not welcome.

"Because our forefathers did that. When there was something wrong in the community, they would get together and fix that," said Nasogaluak.

RCMP, meanwhile, discouraged members of the public from taking the law into their own hands. They're asking anyone with information to bring it to them for investigation.