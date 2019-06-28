Aklavik group offering free beaver trapping kits to members

A group in a western hamlet in the Northwest Territories is offering 15 free beaver trapping kits to its members.

The Aklavik Hunters and Trappers Committee's kits come with two types of traps, a lure, a fleshing tool, a beaver-skinning knife, a chisel, and a scoop.

Michelle Gruben, who is responsible for resources for the group, said a similar offer was made last year after members raised concerns about beavers making dams in their fishing areas, causing challenges for their regular hunting and trapping activities.

"People that do trap, they do see beavers are having an impact on their way of life," she said.

The remaining funds from last year's offer, which came from the territorial government's Department of Environment and Natural Resources, are being used for this year's kits, Gruben said.

About 290 people can apply for the kits via letters, which will be reviewed by the organization's board on July 4. The organization is taking a first-come-first-served approach.

As of Thursday afternoon, the organization had received eight letters of interest.

"It's a good initiative for our members to try to trap beavers because, if they do trap beavers, you do get good money for it at the auction," Gruben said.