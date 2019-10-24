Man charged in Aklavik after victim medevaced with life-threatening injury

A man has been charged following an assault in Aklavik, N.W.T., in early October.

At about 4:40 p.m., on Oct. 6, police received a call about an injured 36-year-old man, according to a RCMP news release Thursday.

The victim was medevaced to Edmonton and was treated for a serious, life-threatening injury, say police.

Thomas Gordon, 28, is charged with aggravated assault, say RCMP.

He's expected to be in court in Aklavik on Nov. 21.