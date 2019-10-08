Man arrested in Aklavik after assault that sends another man to hospital

A 28-year-old man in Aklavik, N.W.T., has been arrested following an assault that left a 36-year-old man with a serious, life-threatening injury.

In a press release Tuesday, RCMP say the men were "known to each other," and the assault, which involved no weapons, was not random.

RCMP responded to a call regarding an injured man laying on the ground in front of a home at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived the victim was already on the way to the local health centre, where he was medevaced to Yellowknife and then Edmonton for treatment.

Shortly afterward, the 28-year-old man was arrested and escorted to Yellowknife. The name of the arrested man was not released, and charges have yet to be laid.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information about the assault to contact Aklavik RCMP at 978-1111.