Cannabis a topic of concern at Akaitcho assembly

Akaitcho members spent most of the day Wednesday focused on cannabis legalization.

Norman Yakeleya was on hand to educate community members on the use of marijuana, its history and what changes will occur within the communities when recreational cannabis becomes legal on Oct. 17.

The five First Nation communities that make up the Akaitcho were only supposed to discuss the topic for one hour. However, the discussion ended up going longer.

"It is a big topic and we don't want to rush through it," said Deninu K'ue Chief Louis Balsillie.

The chiefs, delegates and members of the community were able to ask questions and raise concerns about legalization in the morning and afternoon.

Mail-order cannabis, second-hand smoke and treatment centres

Mail-order cannabis was a big concern.

People will be able to order it online and have it shipped to their homes or nearest post offices.

"With the federal government, with the mail-order cannabis, do they actually know who's receiving this? And do they know with these individuals, are these individuals of legal age? Are these individuals do they have criminal records for instance?" asked Yellowknives Dene First Nation Ndilo Chief Ernest Betsina.

Yakeleya said these are all good questions and promised to look into them and get back to the chief.

People brought up other concerns, including second-hand smoke around children, edible cannabis and whether legalization might come with more access to addictions treatment centres.

Other people discussed the positive benefits of cannabis.

The assembly ends on June 28.