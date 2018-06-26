Skip to Main Content
Akaitcho assembly begins today in Ndilo, N.W.T.

Akaitcho assembly begins today in Ndilo, N.W.T.

The communities meet once a year. In previous assemblies they have met to discuss negotiations related to land claims, resources, and self-government agreements.

Issues on the agenda include land-claim negotiation updates and finances

CBC News ·
A view of Ndilo with Yellowknife in the background from a rocky hill in the community. Ndilo is hosting this year's Akaitcho assembly, which is scheduled to kick off today.

Akaitcho community leaders are gearing up for their 26th annual assembly today in Ndilo, N.W.T.

Financial statements, their executive annual report and an update on land-claim negotiations are expected to be on the agenda.

There are five First Nation communities within the Akaitcho territory: Yellowknives Dene First Nations of Detah and Ndilo, Lutselk'e Dene First Nation in Lutselk'e, Deninu Kue First Nation in Fort Resolution and Smith's Landing in Fort Smith.

The communities meet once a year. In previous assemblies they have met to discuss negotiations related to land claims, resources, and self-government agreements.  

Around 350 Akaitcho members, chiefs, delegates and staff are expected to attend the assembly this year.

It will run for three days, from July 26 to 28.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us