Akaitcho assembly begins today in Ndilo, N.W.T.

Akaitcho community leaders are gearing up for their 26th annual assembly today in Ndilo, N.W.T.

Financial statements, their executive annual report and an update on land-claim negotiations are expected to be on the agenda.

There are five First Nation communities within the Akaitcho territory: Yellowknives Dene First Nations of Detah and Ndilo, Lutselk'e Dene First Nation in Lutselk'e, Deninu Kue First Nation in Fort Resolution and Smith's Landing in Fort Smith.

The communities meet once a year. In previous assemblies they have met to discuss negotiations related to land claims, resources, and self-government agreements.

Around 350 Akaitcho members, chiefs, delegates and staff are expected to attend the assembly this year.

It will run for three days, from July 26 to 28.